Reflections

• The Chamber of Commerce this afternoon went on record as being in favor of granting the Kansas Gas and Electric company a new franchise. This (action) was taken following several short talks by the various members of the organization … practically every man at the meeting gave his opinion of the granting of the franchise, A.H.Denton, Dick Keefe and W.N. Harris were three of the principal speakers. … A.H. Denton rather voiced the sentiment of the meeting … “The company has been just as fair as possible. …”