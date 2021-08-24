Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Swift, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is occurring. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mercer A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MERCER AND SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS COUNTIES At 718 PM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Trenton, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing strong tornadoes. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Pennington, Yardley, Edinburg, White Horse, Windsor, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Lawrenceville, Woodside, Levittown, Morrisville, Yardville-Groveville and Fairless Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN