Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Swift, Yellow Medicine by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Swift; Yellow Medicine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAC QUI PARLE...WESTERN CHIPPEWA...NORTHEASTERN YELLOW MEDICINE AND WESTERN SWIFT COUNTIES At 415 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Appleton, or 22 miles northwest of Montevideo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lac qui Parle, western Chippewa, northeastern Yellow Medicine and western Swift Counties, including the following locations... Danvers, Hagen, Montevideo Airport, Big Bend City, Appleton Airport and Holloway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
