The promise of electric school bus adoption in the US
This article was originally published on World Resources Institute. Nearly half a million school buses in the United States transport more than 20 million children to and from school. Some 95 percent of these school buses run on diesel, a known carcinogen, with air pollution inside buses up to 12 times higher than ambient levels. Daily exposure for children, who are especially susceptible, contributes to asthma and respiratory diseases as well as cognitive impairment, harming test scores and attendance.www.greenbiz.com
