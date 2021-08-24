Cancel
Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve after he injured his knee over the weekend. Fort left the team’s preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL. Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons. The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus.

