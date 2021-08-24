Cancel
Mack Brown wants UNC to win a game on special teams. Here’s one way he aims to do it

By C.L. Brown
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim led the nation last season with 76 touchbacks on kickoffs. That ends the portion of Tar Heels highlights on special teams. The rest of the units ranked in the middle or lower tier of the ACC, which is why coach Mack Brown has put such a big emphasis on them this preseason.

