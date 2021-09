Automakers use concept cars to drive conversations forward, float new ideas, and gauge consumer expectations. We use renders, like these, to similarly explore ideas that might not make sense in the real world. Sometimes our creations are a little tongue-in-cheek, but in this case, we're earnest about wanting Subaru to build this beast: a BRZ Wilderness, jacked up and ready to get crossed up in the dirt. You can argue there isn't a good business case to build such a model, but it's hard to argue a BRZ Wilderness wouldn't be fun.