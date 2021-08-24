Cancel
Save up to 75% with bank holiday golf bargains!

todaysgolfer.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave money on golf apparel, GPS watches and irons with big deals at American Golf. With the sun shining and a bank holiday around the corner, there are plenty of reasons to smile for UK golfers. Putting the cherry on the cake, American Golf have revealed some August Bank Holiday...

www.todaysgolfer.co.uk

ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Save Up to 50% on Timex Watches

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
Red Bank, NJPosted by
redbankgreen

RED BANK: FASHION, GOLF & MORE IN CHURN

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Also: we’ve got an update on a short-lived West Side pharmacy. Read on…. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) • Keyport residents and Mexican immigrants Nelly and Daniela Perez opened their first-ever retail venture, Moda Latina, at 247 Shrewsbury Avenue this week.
RetailPosted by
Reader's Digest

The Zappos VIP Sale Is Here for Back to Fall Shopping

The Zappos VIP Sale is here and the savings on everything from walking shoes for women to leggings are pretty monumental. Plus, you’ll earn rewards just for being a Zappos VIP (and it’s totally free to join). This is definitely the time to refresh your fall wardrobe and grab discounted...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

There's a Secret Way to Score Kate Spade Handbags and Accessories for Cheap — but Not for Much Longer

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Designer handbags usually cost a pretty penny due to their luxurious materials, expert craftsmanship, and the fact that they're built to last you for, well, ever. But we'll let you in on a little secret: There's a way to score leather goods for less from one of the most popular labels out there. It's all thanks to the Kate Spade Surprise Sale that's happening right now!
ShoppingETOnline.com

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Back to school season is officially in full-swing. Fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually heading back to the office to work too. Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, it's a good time to save on everything from -- gasp! -- shoes and dress clothes, to accent bags and even home decor essentials to spice up your home for the season ahead.
Credits & Loansyourmoney.com

Card fee warning for Bank Holiday travellers

Moneyfacts looked at the cost of using a ‘typical’ debit card overseas this summer. It used the debit card attached the HSBC Bank Account as a typical card. It charges a transaction fee of 2% (minimum £1.75, maximum £5) and a conversion fee of 2.75%. This means it would cost...
Grocery & Supermaketbuckinghamshirelive.com

August Bank Holiday 2021 Morrisons opening times: Supermarket opening hours on summer bank holiday

If you need to head to the shop this Bank Holiday weekend, it’s good to remember that supermarket opening hours sometimes change and many shut earlier than normal. Morrisons is one of the biggest supermarket chains in the country and with four major stores in Buckinghamshire, plenty of people will be affected by any change to opening hours if they want to do their shopping.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Labor Day weekend is coming up. While some people are shopping for back to school supplies and backpacks or planning a Labor Day barbecue to celebrate the end of summer, others are looking for the best Labor Day sales. Of course, there are tons of discounts to search from Amazon's Labor Day deals, but right now we're zeroing on Kate Spade handbags.
RetailApartment Therapy

All the Early Labor Day Home Sales You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Yes, it’s true: Labor Day is almost here to usher in a grand goodbye to summer. While that means the weather will soon be cooling down, some of the year’s most anticipated home deals are just now heating up. Labor Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to score deals on big ticket items you’ve always wanted, or perhaps snag a few items to refresh your home for the fall for a serious steal. Either way, we think you ought to know about all the LDW deals happening so that you can spend smart and save a few coins wherever possible. Whether you’re looking to up the cozy factor with a brand new mattress, or looking to score a few little luxuries to treat yourself, you’ll find no shortage of impressive discounts from some of our favorite retailers like Wayfair, Macy’s, West Elm and more.
Beauty & FashionHouston Chronicle

Shop Adidas back-to-school sale for apparel under $30

Do you want a competitive advantage on your back-to-school shopping? Well, Chron Shopping is here to help you score great deals on Adidas clothing and accessories, like this versatile Adicolor Dress for $35 or this super cool Adidas X LEGO® Graphic Tee for only $28. Your students will love repping comfortable brand-name clothing in the classroom and out on the field...you'll love finding durable clothes that never go out of style.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

Kids are heading back to school and many of us are busy shopping for school supplies and backpacks to make sure the first day of school goes smoothly. But some of us have a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch, and if you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Back to School Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
ShoppingETOnline.com

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to ET Style Readers

It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.
Beauty & FashionDetroit Free Press

8 of the best bags you can buy at Kate Spade right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You know a Kate Spade bag when you see one: equal parts quirky, fun, sophisticated and practical. The late designer launched her handbag line in 1993, blessing the fashion community with feminine hues, soft textures and bag structures that fit seamlessly into any lifestyle. Thanks to much international success, she expanded to offer a full range of fashion items, and her dedicated designers continue to create clothing, shoes, accessories and home goods offered in many of the world’s top department stores.

