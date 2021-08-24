Cancel
New Castle, NH

Who was Maude Trefethen? 51 years in first grade

Seacoast Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a century and a half after her birth, Maude Hayes Trefethen’s name still rings a school bell. Born in 1874, the opening year of the original Wentworth Hotel, “Miss Maudie” taught elementary school in the little island town of New Castle for 51 years. Her tenure stretched from 1895, just before the Spanish American War, to the year after World War II in 1946. Six years later, New Castle’s only school building was named in her honor. But who was Maude Trefethen?

