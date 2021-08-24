Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is out and works right away on Linux with Proton

GamingOnLinux
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Running it on Linux everything seems to work reasonably well. The initial short cutscene (if you can even call it that), NPC voices, matchmaking, gamepad or mouse both work fine. On Linux though, there's the notable stuttering and frame-drops when you load it up for the first time since we are running it through a compatibility layer, which needs to load everything in and build up a shader cache. It doesn't take long for that specific issue to smoothen out though, so it's just an initial inconvenience.

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubuntu Linux#Proton#Fireteam Elite#Npc#Gamepad#Mangohud#Humble Store And Steam#Gog And Humble Store#Colonial Marines#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

SteamVR Might Finally Let Us Leave This Forsaken Planet

Valve’s early August update for SteamVR has introduced an interesting concept that could make being alive a lot more fun as reality continues to do what it’s doing. The introduced changes could not only change how current users interact with their headset, but the new features could also pull in crowds of new owners eager to multitask and relax in a customized landscape.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video GamesIGN

Foreclosed - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for this narrative-driven action-adventure, Foreclosed. Set in a cyberpunk world, follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. Who is responsible and why? Foreclosed is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite previews its soundtrack and difficulty modes

Beneath the sudden sparks of gunfire, the hissing of something hiding in the dark, and the sound of a team slowly stepping through infested corridors, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going to be relying a lot on the music of the game to sell its atmosphere. Will it succeed at that? Well, we can’t tell you that… but you can get some idea of whether or not it will work based on a new preview of composer Austin Wintory’s music in the title.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Happens When a Steam Game Is Removed From Sale?

If you want to get a PC game, chances are that you buy it on Steam. It makes sense, since Steam is easy to use, has regular sales, and has great supporting features like guides and achievements. However, the question arises: what happens when Valve removes a Steam game from...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Playtest Footage Leaked Online, More Details Revealed

Multiple clips of gameplay footage of the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to surface online as testers start capturing videos of the game despite their NDA with the developers. Many of the leaked videos have since been taken down by EA, but more clips have started appearing on...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Which PC should Aliens: Fireteam Elite play?

A few days before you get your hands on Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the game is announced for August 24th. And good news, the configurations you can use on our PCs are now known, with a nice surprise at the bare minimum. To pre-order the title, go to Steam. />. Aliens:...
Video GamesPolygon

Games Workshop promises not to sell out of new Warhammer 40K Kill Team set

Ever since the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40,000, it seems that boxed sets of the grim wargame have been hard to come by. Now publisher Games Workshop is making an unusual guarantee: In a news post on Monday, the company promised that everyone who pre-orders a copy of Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Octarius this coming weekend will actually be able to get one.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Aliens: Fireteam Elite ‘Survive The Hive’ Trailer Reveals New Gameplay

Considering little more than a few weeks stands between gamers and the entertaining pastime of culling huge numbers of an extremely aggressive species of extraterrestrials, pre-release marketing for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been notably absent. Since its surprise announcement earlier this year (when it was then just called Aliens: Fireteam), developer Cold Iron Studios has delivered only infrequent updates for the co-op shooter. The most recent—barring today’s reveal—dates back to June, alongside confirmation of a release date.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pet Project Games Reveals New Horror FPS Ripout

Pet Project Games have revealed more details about their next upcoming horror first-person shooter as they go sci-fi with Ripout. This is a bit of a change of pace as the game will have you working with a living Pet Gun that roams the halls with you and goes after all of the enemies in your path. It's like having an incredibly terrifying Pokémon going after everything with its natural abilities. The game is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, but they don't really have a set schedule for it as of this moment. In the meantime, enjoy the info below as well as the latest trailer.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.

Comments / 0

Community Policy