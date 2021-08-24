Cancel
Russia Is Pumping a Lot Less Natural Gas to Europe All of a Sudden — and It Is Not Clear Why

By Sam Meredith, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean piped natural gas supply from Russia has slowed in recent weeks, raising questions about the potential causes behind the drop and its implications for global gas markets. It comes shortly after German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to ease long-running concerns about the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying...

Agriculturecitizentruth.org

Why the Discovery of Natural Gas in Mozambique Has Produced Tragedies, Not Economic Promise

On February 18, 2010, Anadarko Moçambique—a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum (bought by Occidental Petroleum in 2019)—discovered a massive natural gas field in the Rovuma Basin off the coast of northern Mozambique. Over the next few years, some of the world’s largest energy corporations flocked to the Cabo Delgado province, where the basin is located. These included corporations like France’s TotalEnergies SE (which bought Anadarko’s project), the United States’ ExxonMobil, and Italy’s ENI, which collaborated with the China National Petroleum Corporation for “oil and gas exploration and production.”
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

FTC targets oil-and-gas deals, franchises amid pain at pump

The Federal Trade Commission is examining ways to crack down on mergers in the oil and gas industry and investigate whether gas station franchises are driving up gas prices as part of a Biden administration effort to combat higher costs at the pump. FTC Chair Lina Khan is directing staff...
Energy IndustryNBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: Power Outages

I wasn't joking about fossil fuels not being able to compete. In fact, none other than the Iraqi finance minister is issuing the same warning to fellow OPEC members today--just as the cartel holds its latest meeting. Writing in The Guardian, Ali Allawi and IEA coauthor Fatih Birol note that...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia & Japan sign LNG supply deal at Eastern Economic Forum

Russia and Japan have signed a statement of intent on sustainable energy cooperation between the two countries at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that kicked off in Russia's Vladivostok on Thursday. The document, signed by Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Japan's Minister of Trade, Economy and Industry Hiroshi...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand

LONDON/DUBAI – OPEC and its allies will likely stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, four sources said on Wednesday, even though the group revised up its 2022 demand outlook and still faces U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Slovak TSO Eustream prepares for hydrogen era

Its legacy network can be repurposed to carry new gases to other central European countries. One of the European Union's largest transmission system operators Eustream is preparing its network for the transport of blended hydrogen and low-carbon gases, it said August 31. By the end of 2023 it hopes that...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Massive Expansion Underway At Russia's Northernmost Arctic Air Base (Updated)

The Arctic base's runway was expanded last year and now a large apron area is being built to support large-scale deployments. Russia is continuing to expand its aviation facilities at Nagurskoye Air Base, which sits adjacent to its large Arctic Trefoil outpost. A year ago nearly to the day, we reported on Russia's work to expand the base's runway from 8,200 feet to 11,500 feet before winter, as well as prepping other areas for improvement. Now it appears that not only was the runway extension successfully executed last winter, as predicted, but a new, massive parking apron is now under construction that can support far larger aircraft deployments of aircraft than in the past. This fits with Russia's strategy to militarily dominate the increasingly strategic Arctic region, which will see new shipping routes emerge due to climate change and is high in energy reserves. In fact, satellite imagery also shows that a small deployment of cargo aircraft, A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning aircraft, and MiG-31 Foxhound interceptors already occurred last winter.
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Russia eyes major lithium production increase in years to come

Russia plans a significant increase of lithium both within the country and abroad in years to come, that will take place with the participation of ARMZ Uranium Holding Co, the Russian uranium mining company and part of the domestic nuclear monopoly Rosatom. As part of these plans, ARMZ plans to...
Trafficpv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Green hydrogen for Italy’s Apennine railway, new plans from Ukraine, Estonia, Canada

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement with American multinational engineer AECOM, Italian environmental consultant Ancitel Energia e Ambiente, and green hydrogen company Cinque International, also from Italy, for a green hydrogen conversion of Italy's Apennine railway axis, which links Sansepolcro, in Arezzo, with Sulmona, in L'Aquila. “The line is partially unelectrified and is used by diesel trains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Iberdrola today, “switching to green hydrogen power will drastically reduce costs compared to those of traditional electrification, and [will] bring innovation and development to areas subject to depopulation and deindustrialization.” The project will focus on hydrogen-powered electric trains to encourage investment in areas affected by earthquakes in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Last month, the Sansepolcro-Sulmona hydrogen railroad project passed a pre-selection phase held by the European Commission.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Argentina introduces gas plan too late and forces purchase of LNG at record high prices

The plan’s delays have meant production has not ramped up enough to get the country through the winter, and it will be forced to rely on importing LNG at record-high prices. Argentina’s Plan Gas IV, which aimed to incentivise natural gas production in the country, was introduced too late, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that the plan’s delays have meant production has not ramped up enough to get the country through the winter, and it will be forced to rely on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at record-high prices.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden and natural gas: It's complicated

The Biden administration has filled in more blanks on its approach to natural gas, but the overall picture remains murky. Catch up fast: The Treasury Department is pressing multilateral development banks (MDBs) not to fund natural gas exploration and production. But the new policy still backs projects further down the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Airbus’ Hydrogen Powered Plane Could Serve The Russian Market

Airbus’ three ZEROe concepts are primarily focused on short and medium-haul services. The European manufacturer is eager to develop the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035 with these designs. Julien Franiatte, Head of Airbus Russia, recently spoke with Simple Flying about the prospects of these planes in Russia. Grand...
Energy Industrycommunitynewscorp.com

Is Russia getting its hands on the gas tap?

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is controversial. And while Russia tries to get it through while Angela Merkel is still in power, noticeably little gas is flowing to Germany. Is it a coincidence or a show of force?
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

Rystad: Europe topped Asia in jet fuel demand for first time since mid-2010

Jet fuel has become the top laggard keeping total oil demand from recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels as international aviation restrictions still weigh on its recovery more than other oil products, such as road fuels, which has seen most of its demand destruction since the outbreak reversed, according to Rystad Energy. Asian jet fuel demand, in particular, slipped to below European levels for the first time since July 2010, a notable setback as it had been about 50% ahead in January 2020, Rystad said.

