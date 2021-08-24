Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Heat Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity with dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Ascension#Heat Advisory#Upper Lafourche#Upper Plaquemines#Upper St Bernard#West Baton Rouge
