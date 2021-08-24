Cancel
Energy Industry

Russia Is Pumping a Lot Less Natural Gas to Europe All of a Sudden — and It Is Not Clear Why

By Sam Meredith, CNBC
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean piped natural gas supply from Russia has slowed in recent weeks, raising questions about the potential causes behind the drop and its implications for global gas markets. It comes shortly after German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to ease long-running concerns about the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying...

Angela Merkel
#European Union#Natural Gas Price#German#Nord Stream 2#Icis#Russian#Cnbc#Ukrainian#Eu#Siberian
Poland
Europe
Germany
Russia
