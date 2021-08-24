Taconic Partners refinances redeveloped 817 Broadway: $125 million
Taconic Partners closed a $125 million refinancing loan for its boutique, fully redeveloped Union Square office building, 817 Broadway. The financing provides capital for tenant-fit out and leasing costs at the building, which recently completed construction of a 4,000 s/f rooftop terrace with 360-degree views; a complete renovation of the lobby, modernization of elevators and MEP systems, new windows; and the introduction of high-end, furnished office suites.nyrej.com
