Reynolds and McElhenney want biscuit payment for callout on Ted Lasso

At the start of Ted Lasso’s latest episode, the title character lays out a worldview he dubs “rom-communism.” This phrase first prompts a classic sitcom scene in which characters display an unlikely knowledge of pop culture in general and Renée Zellweger in particular. (Unlikely, at least, until you remember they’re scripted by TV writers.) Then Ted explains what he means. “The point is, fellas: If all those attractive people, with their amazing apartments and interesting jobs—usually in some creative field—can go through some lighthearted struggles and still end up happy, then so can we,” he says. Ted may have a fancy name for it, but at the end of the day, rom-communism sounds a lot like plain old optimism, taken to its Panglossian extreme: “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing that everything’s gonna work out in the end.”
