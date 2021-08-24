Cancel
Reynolds and McElhenney want biscuit payment for callout on Ted Lasso

By Dean Daley
mobilesyrup.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Higgins, Jeremy Swift’s character, made a joke about how Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney purchased of a Welsh soccer club last year. In response, Reynolds and McElhenney tweeted a letter sarcastically threatening legal action. “While...

