Jessica names BLACKPINK as her favorite girl group
Jessica picked BLACKPINK as her favorite girl group. In a Q&A video released through her official YouTube channel on August 16, Jessica answered numerous questions that she received from netizens. When asked when she will release a new album, she replied, "I'm in the middle of working on my album. After COVID-19 spread and we waited for the right timing, it got pushed back." In addition, she read a question that asked "Which girl group do you like the most?" and replied without hesitating, "BLACKPINK".www.allkpop.com
