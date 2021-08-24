Jessica names BLACKPINK as her favorite girl group

Elle Korea released a special Q&A video with BLACKPINK’s Rosé to promote their recent pictorial with the singer. The video features questions in both English and Korean that were sent in to Rosé from fans. The first question was about which hair color she liked best after “pink-blonde.” She answered, “I liked my silver hair second-best. I thought that this was a color that I’d only be able to try once in my life, since it requires a lot of bleaching. I was excited while doing it and when I look back on photos of that time, I miss it.”