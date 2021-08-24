Cancel
Jessica names BLACKPINK as her favorite girl group

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica picked BLACKPINK as her favorite girl group. In a Q&A video released through her official YouTube channel on August 16, Jessica answered numerous questions that she received from netizens. When asked when she will release a new album, she replied, "I'm in the middle of working on my album. After COVID-19 spread and we waited for the right timing, it got pushed back." In addition, she read a question that asked "Which girl group do you like the most?" and replied without hesitating, "BLACKPINK".

