Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

U.S. and Partners Conduct Indo-Pacific Exercises, U.S. Sends Administration Officials to Asia. July and August saw a number of major U.S. military operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. In July, on the fifth anniversary of the South China Sea arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands (Mandarin: Xīshā Qúndǎo; Vietnamese: Quần đảo Hoàng Sa). While the U.S. Navy maintains that these FONOPs are lawful under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China, Taiwan and Vietnam have all long claimed sovereignty over the islands. All three claimants require either permission or advance notification before foreign warships may enjoy the right to innocent passage, which is a violation of UNCLOS. While China claimed to have chased the U.S. warship out of the disputed area, the U.S. Navy responded that “[t]he PRC’s statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.” The U.S. Navy’s statement, which is more extensive than most press releases regarding FONOPs, went on to say that the “[People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)] statement is the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”