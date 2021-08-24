Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China on Tuesday for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances. “We know that Beijing...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

194K+
Followers
28K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#Indo Pacific#The Indo Pacific#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Defense#State#Southeast Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Why Kamala Harris’s trip to Asia was so important

Vice President Harris’s trip to Southeast Asia coincided with the collapse of the Afghan government and the deadly attack on U.S. forces that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans. It was hard to find coverage of her trip in U.S. media, which understandably was absorbed in the events in Afghanistan.
Militarylawfareblog.com

Water Wars: A Time for Choosing? Not for Southeast Asia, Say VP and SECDEF

U.S. and Partners Conduct Indo-Pacific Exercises, U.S. Sends Administration Officials to Asia. July and August saw a number of major U.S. military operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. In July, on the fifth anniversary of the South China Sea arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands (Mandarin: Xīshā Qúndǎo; Vietnamese: Quần đảo Hoàng Sa). While the U.S. Navy maintains that these FONOPs are lawful under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China, Taiwan and Vietnam have all long claimed sovereignty over the islands. All three claimants require either permission or advance notification before foreign warships may enjoy the right to innocent passage, which is a violation of UNCLOS. While China claimed to have chased the U.S. warship out of the disputed area, the U.S. Navy responded that “[t]he PRC’s statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.” The U.S. Navy’s statement, which is more extensive than most press releases regarding FONOPs, went on to say that the “[People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)] statement is the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”
Foreign PolicyBoston Herald

Kirk: China, Russia, N. Korea exploiting U.S. freedom

The United States is an easy target for America’s enemies and critics. Taking advantage of the extraordinary freedom they have in the U.S., foes near and far spread their views, supporting and opposing candidates, gaining access to faculties and think tanks, influencing political life and infiltrating government offices and agencies as well as private business.
WorldInternational Business Times

Harris In Hanoi As Afghan Debacle Rumbles

Vice President Kamala Harris began a visit to Vietnam Wednesday to stress US commitment to Asia, a trip critics have slammed as tone-deaf given the parallels with the superpower's evacuations from Saigon and Kabul. Harris will meet the communist state's president and prime minister in Hanoi, a day after accusing...
Worldq957.com

U.S. VP Harris trip to Vietnam delayed over ‘health incident’ in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) -A trip to Vietnam by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Tuesday following an unexplained health incident in Hanoi, the U.S. Embassy in the Southeast Asian country’s capital said in a statement. Harris, who was in Singapore concluding a three-day trip, was due to fly to...
Foreign PolicyBBC

How Afghanistan rattled Asia and emboldened China

Like many across the world, millions in Asia have been shocked by the scenes of desperation coming out of Afghanistan - with some asking if America can still be trusted. On Sunday evening - just a week after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban - US vice-president Kamala Harris landed in Singapore for the start of a whirlwind Asian tour.
Foreign Policyinvesting.com

U.S. VP Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back unlawful claims in the South China Sea, her most pointed comments on China during a visit to Southeast Asia, which she said was critical to U.S. security. Harris's seven-day trip to Singapore and...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China’s Neighbors Hope Afghanistan Pullout Means Pivot to Indo-Pacific

The catastrophic turmoil in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops has raised serious concerns in East Asian capitals. The scenes of desperate Afghans trying to get a spot on a U.S. military aircraft departing Kabul have left a deep, indelible image of declining U.S. leadership. However, Asian countries do...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with U.S., China

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone and agreed to continue talks with China, Pakistan and the United Nations, Russia said on Monday. The Russian foreign ministry said Blinken informed Lavrov about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy