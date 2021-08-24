Series Mania to Honor HBO’s Christina Sulebakk with First Woman in Series Award

Under the two-year deal, Pelecanos will develop and produce original content for the network, while continuing to serve as co-showrunner with David Simon on the HBO limited series We Own This City. Pelecanos' first project under the deal, The Last One Left, is based on John D. MacDonald’s novel, which he'll adapt with Megan Abbott. The logline: "In 1967 Miami, a pleasure cruiser carrying a wealthy deal-maker and his guests explodes en route to the Bahamas with only the captain found alive. The mysterious Gold Coast resident Crissy Harkinson may know far more about the explosion than she’s telling, and when Sam Boylston, the brother of one of the victims, arrives to find answers, he joins forces with Francisca Torcedo, who works for Crissy and has her own suspicions about her ambitious employer."