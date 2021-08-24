Cancel
Series Mania to Honor HBO’s Christina Sulebakk with First Woman in Series Award

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicking off its 2021 in-person edition this Thursday, Lille’s Series Mania has announced the creation of two new initiatives which will run under its Series Mania Forum banner. This year, the festival is establishing the Woman in Series Award to honor a key female figure in the European TV industry, as well as the launching the Series’ Women program to enhance the careers of women working in the European drama series industry.

