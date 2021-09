CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New court documents filed Wednesday revealed why Connor Cook told attorneys the Murdaughs and some law enforcement officers may have been trying to frame him as the driver of a boat involved in a deadly crash in Beaufort County in 2019. A young woman, Mallory Beach, was killed, and Paul Murdaugh was ultimately charged with felony boating under the influence in connection with the crash. He was awaiting trial for his involvement before he was found murdered outside his family’s home in June, along with his mother.