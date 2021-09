Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is down 25% in 2021 but the company has multiple secular tailwinds that could be growth catalysts in 2021 and beyond. If you have the stomach for high-risk stocks, you need to keep an eye on Alibaba which could be an attractive bet for value, contrarian, and growth investors.Chinese companies, such as China’s e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba (BABA), that are listed on the U.S. stock exchanges have grossly underperformed the broader markets in 2021. For example, BABA's stock is down 25% in the first eight months of the year, while the S&P 500 has gained more than 20%.