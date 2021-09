Whether it’s meditation or a walk in nature, reading a sacred text or saying a prayer, there are many ways to tap into a heightened awareness of the world around you and your place in it. Lisa Miller, Ph.D, author of the new book "The Awakened Brain," joined us to share how the latest, groundbreaking research has revealed that people can significantly decrease the risk of depression, addiction, and suicide while for leading fuller, healthier, and happier lives all by engaging with the spiritual core that is innate to all humans.