Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USMNT Stock Watch: Scally struggles but gets minutes; Tessmann makes Serie A debut and more

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more Americans playing professional soccer abroad than ever before as clubs look for up and coming talent as well as potential ways to grow their presence stateside. From Europe's biggest clubs to smaller teams in places like South America, the American soccer player standard is nothing like it was even just five years ago. That means talent, as well as expectations, will rise for the United States men's national team as a result.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Moussa Diaby
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Tanner Tessmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Serie A#Usmnt#Americans#Bayer Leverkusen#German#Paramount#Fc Dallas#Serie A Debut For Venezia#Cbssportsgolazo#Covid#Pulisic#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Two Teams approach Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to the media outlet Football London, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge; Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund are the interested parties. BVB Buzz writer, Brain Szlenk Straub believes the Bundesliga giants are exploring their options on the right-wing. Having played three games...
Premier LeagueSanta Maria Times

Argentina: No early release for EPL players at WC qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s national team expects to keep its Premier League-based players for all three of its upcoming World Cup qualifiers, in defiance of English clubs which recommended they not travel. Coach Lionel Scaloni said Wednesday he was not aware of any deal to release members of his...
brotherlygame.com

Union Homegrowns Abroad: Big goals for Aaronson, USMNT call-ups and more

For Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, lifting the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 turned out to be good practice for the future. Each former Philadelphia Union homegrown ended his first season in Europe with more hardware for the trophy cabinet: Aaronson won the league and cup double in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg and McKenzie took home the Belgian Cup with Genk. The pair then joined the U.S. Men’s National Team on their dramatic run to win the Concacaf Nations League.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich Frauen score eight in season opening win

It was an emphatic win for Bayern Munich Frauen in their first match of the 2021/22 Frauen-Bundesliga season. They scored eight goals en route to an 8-0 clean sheet victory against Werder Bremen. Die Roten had seven different players score goals as Lina Magull led the way with a brace....
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT stock watch: Gio Reyna looks sharp, Musah returns to the pitch for Valencia and Miazga struggles

Club ball is taking a break with the upcoming international window, but last weekend's action gave United States men's national team fans reasons to be excited as the team is set to kick off its World Cup qualifying campaign with Thursday's match at El Salvador, which you can see on Paramount+. While Christian Pulisic availability remains in question due to testing positive for COVID, we saw arguably the country's best talent show up big time, while a young starlet made his season debut at a center back played for yet another club.
Soccergoal.com

Omar Marmoush: VfB Stuttgart sign Wolfsburg forward on loan

The 22-year-old Egyptian youngster will represent the Mercedes-Benz Arena giants during the 2021-22 campaign. VfB Stuttgart have confirmed the signing of Egypt youth international Omar Marmoush from Wolfsburg on loan on Monday. He represented St Pauli in the second tier during the 2020-21 campaign. There, he scored seven times in...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich restart talks to sign Justin Che from FC Dallas

Bayern Munich completed one big deal on Monday as they completed the final paperwork to sign Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. The German champions had identified the Leipzig captain to improve the midfielder department this summer. Die Roten is also negotiating parallelly to improve the reserves team. According to Spox,...
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT: Richards, Hoppe get Deadline Day moves; Carter-Vickers stalls

USMNT players Chris Richards, Matthew Hoppe and Cameron Carter-Vickers are all close to sealing moves on transfer deadline day. All three aren’t in the USMNT squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which kick off this week, and in the case of Richards and Hoppe it is probably because they knew moves were on the horizon.
Premier League104.1 WIKY

Soccer – Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan

(Reuters) – Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday. Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16. The full...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Stephane Mbia: CF Fuenlabrada sign midfielder from Wuhan

The 35-year-old has returned to the Spanish league where he is expected to help the second-tier outfit gain promotion to La Liga. CF Fuenlabrada have confirmed the signing of Stephane Mbia from Chinese side Wuhan on a one-year contract. Following this development, the 35-year-old returns to Spain after seven years....

Comments / 0

Community Policy