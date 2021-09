This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How the Ocean Shipping Reform Act could affect drayage operations. DETAILS: Nimesh Modi, CEO of drayage marketplace BookYourCargo (BYC), dives into the Ocean Shipping Reform Act that would require common ocean carriers to adhere to best practices and regulations around detention and demurrage charges. Modi describes the problems this reform would help solve and how technology could improve from transparency of common carrier operations.