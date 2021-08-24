Cancel
Pesticide granted for use against stinkbugs in rice

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas rice growers battling yet another insect in their crops have until Saturday to use Endigo ZC, after the Environmental Protection Agency issued a Section 18 exemption on Aug. 13. Endigo ZC is currently labeled for use in soybeans, cotton and some specialty crops -- but not rice. The exemption...

www.arkansasonline.com

