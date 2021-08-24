A’s lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

It wasn’t the most earth-shattering debut for Edward Cabrera, but we saw skills in his repertoire and command that suggested he could be a strikeout arm and help down the stretch. A date with the Mets today in Game 2 of the doubleheader looked appetizing enough and what we got was not: 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 Hits, 0 BBs, 2 Ks – 6 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 53 pitches. What is going on here?