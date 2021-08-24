Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Why Pfizer's FDA Approval Matters And What It Means For Vaccine Mandates

By Deepa Shivaram
North Country Public Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration has given its full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, calling it a "key achievement for public health." The two-dose vaccine is now fully approved for people ages 16 and older. For those who are ages 12 to 15 and for those who are immunocompromised and need a booster shot, the vaccine is still available under an FDA emergency use authorization.

Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Medical & BiotechArab American News

Pfizer gets unanimous recommendation from CDC immunization committee

Adding to expert confidence over the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC announced this week that its advisory committee on immunization has given the vaccine a “unanimous recommendation” for those ages 16 and up. The committee’s 14-0 vote came a week after the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval. The...
IndustryPosted by
Fortune

Over half of employers plan to have vaccine mandates by the end of the year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Now that the Federal Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, many employers have been ramping up their plans to vaccinate their workforce. By the end of the year, 52% of U.S. companies plan to have some type of vaccine mandate in place for their workplaces.
PharmaceuticalsPLOS Blogs Network

This “Waning Immunity” Argument Against the FDA’s Covid Vaccine Approval Is a Scientific Quagmire

I sure don’t envy the people under all that pressure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They’ve been at the brunt of an extended media barrage to approve Covid vaccines more quickly. I didn’t agree they were moving too slowly – I wrote about why over at The Atlantic – but at least I could see a basis for taking that position. In the U.S., a lot of mandates were waiting for that green light, and the country is suffering a heavy toll, given extensive resistance to both vaccination and containment measures.
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Researcher Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Liability

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, though an emergency use authorization also remains in place. Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly said Americans are being offered the shot only under the latter and that it carried different liability ramifications. The liability protections, afforded under a public health law, are the same for the two. Why […]
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for the Treatment Waldenströms Macroglobulinemia

Zanubrutinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Waldenströms macroglobulinemia based on the results of the phase 3 ASPEN trial. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients withWaldenströms macroglobulinemia, according to a press release from the FDA.1. The approval...
Public HealthWCPO

Key CDC panel grants further approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky formally endorsed a key vaccine panel's recommendation for full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 16 and up. Walensky's endorsement came after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously for the recommendation of...
Public Healththeapopkavoice.com

What happens when the COVID-19 vaccines enter the body?

COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of late August 2021, more than 630,000 people have died in the United States alone. Health experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines are one important way to help bring an end to the pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Biden’s booster plan seen facing resistance from CDC panel, FDA

Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration. Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing Covid-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they were concerned that politics was getting ahead of the process.

