The back-to-school countdown has begun. If yours is like most households, you’ve got a list of school supplies, clothes, backpacks and gym shoes to get ready before your children’s first day. But many parents may also be wondering how to get their kids mentally prepared for a new school year, especially if you feel like there may have been a “summer slump” in their learning. Honing their reading skills is one of the easiest ways to get them prepared. We’ve got some simple tips for getting your kids reading-ready for the classroom.