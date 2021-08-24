FREE-FOR-ALL: Alex Gardner at the Chapel in St Agnes with KÖNIG GALERIE

Chamber Music at San Miguel Chapel returns to Santa Fe this summer with a pair of concerts to benefit the historic venue’s preservation work. On Saturday, Aug. 21, an all-Baroque program will be offered by the period-instruments ensemble Archipelago, led by violinist Lorenzo Cotillo with violinist Lisa Ferguson, violist Melissa Kirk, cellist Joel Becktell, bassist Sam Brown, and harpsichordist Kathleen McIntosh. Art songs and opera selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Eugene Onegin, Rusalka, Thaïs, Turandot, and Susannah are on tap Sunday, Aug. 22. Two singers who gave memorable performances in this year’s Santa Fe Opera season are featured — mezzo-soprano Megan Marino (Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro) and tenor Brenton Ryan (Basilio in Figaro and Flute in A Midsummer Night’s Dream) — along with soprano Sara Gartland Lomelí in her New Mexico debut. Both concerts take place at 3 p.m. at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail. Tickets are $20 from eventbrite.com or via QR at the door; children under 12 are free. Masks are mandatory indoors; outdoor seating is also available in the courtyard.