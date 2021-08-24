Cancel
FREE-FOR-ALL: Alex Gardner at the Chapel in St Agnes with KÖNIG GALERIE

By Editor -- Evan
juxtapoz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith FREE-FOR-ALL, KÖNIG GALERIE presents Alex Gardner's first solo exhibition in the CHAPEL in St. Agnes. Five figurative paintings are shown that draw attention to things that happen in the dark. What comes out when a door opens unexpectedly? What happens when people do what they want in an uncontrolled...

