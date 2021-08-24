Professional Fighters League 2021 Playoffs: Women's Lightweight

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship for reasons known only to the powers that be is jamming a finale of “The Ultimate Fighter” into standard fight night fare without making a bigger deal out of it. Unlike its predecessor, many lines going into UFC on ESPN 30 this Saturday in Las Vegas are vast, with a trio of competitors bringing betting odds of 4-to-1 or above. Despite the spread, there are ways to cash in, whether following the near pick’em in the headliner, a tailor-made matchup, a fair flier or what could be an emotional knockout early on.