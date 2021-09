For Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, lifting the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 turned out to be good practice for the future. Each former Philadelphia Union homegrown ended his first season in Europe with more hardware for the trophy cabinet: Aaronson won the league and cup double in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg and McKenzie took home the Belgian Cup with Genk. The pair then joined the U.S. Men’s National Team on their dramatic run to win the Concacaf Nations League.