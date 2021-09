Jimmy Hayes, a former NHL player, has died aged 31 according to reports.Hayes reportedly passed away at his home in Milton in Massachusetts on 23 August. The cause of his death is not yet known.The news was first broken by the the Boston Globe which reported that he is survived by his wife Kristen and two sons, Beau, two, and Mac, three months. Hayes retired from the sport in 2019 and had been hosting a podcast called Missin Curfew along with fellow ex-hockey professional players Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall. They shared a message paying tribute to him: “We...