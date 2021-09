THOMASVILLE — Mindful of the early nature of the season, Trinity coach Rodney Kirby is tempering his expectations. The veteran coach is excited, however, by the makeup of his current team and came away impressed with its performance last week after a win over Thomasville at Brown F. Finch Education Building. In their first night back in action, the blue Bulldogs were victorious in straight sets, 25-8, 25-8, 25-12.