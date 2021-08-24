Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Law Society election in Hong Kong spotlights tensions over China, legal system

By James Pomfret
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dVSp_0bb3nci400
Selma Masood, a candidate for the Hong Kong Law Society's election to select new council members, hands out pamphlets outside the city's district court ahead of the election in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Pomfret

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's largest lawyer body will vote on its governing council on Tuesday, an annual event made fraught this year by the city's national security law, with pro-Beijing media accusing some candidates of political bias.

The 12,000 member professional and regulatory body for the city's legal sector has a watchdog role over legal changes, and a say in the appointments of judges and lawyers who sit on various government advisory bodies. The election on Tuesday is for five of its governing council's 20 seats.

The election has spawned lurid but non-specific accusations against some candidates in pro-Beijing newspapers. One, Ta Kung Pao, describes a "liberal" faction that will carry out "ulterior political goals" if it wins a majority of seats.

Another such newspaper, Wen Wei Po, called four of the candidates "independence advocates" - a claim punishable under the national security law.

Other major professional bodies have come under pressure recently too, including Hong Kong's largest teachers union, which disbanded this month after being attacked in pro-Beijing media as a "poisonous tumour".

Critics, including rights groups and the U.S. government, say the legal system in the global financial hub is straining as Beijing tightens control with a sweeping national security law that outlaws foreign collusion, terrorism, secession and subversion with possible life imprisonment.

Law Society council candidate Selma Masood has faced a barrage of negative coverage in pro-Beijing media since she decided to run in mid-July, despite stressing her political neutrality.

"There is an impressionable aura for many Hong Kongers that the 'Rule of Law is dead'. I feel that is an extremely negative way of putting it," Masood told Reuters.

"I want to be the gatekeeper of the Rule of Law and I want to cultivate respect for the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary," added the Hong Kong-born senior lawyer, who has actively campaigned for votes outside the city's courts and at law firms over the past few weeks.

Another candidate, Jonathan Ross, withdrew from the poll at the last minute, citing personal risks, saying it was a "sad day for Hong Kong that an election for the council of our honourable institution has sunk to this level."

Ross declined to comment further.

All 12,000 society members can vote, and the results are expected to be known on Tuesday night.

PRO-BEIJING MEDIA

In recent weeks the pressure from pro-Beijing media has intensified.

In early August, a cover story in Eastweek magazine featured Ross and Masood, as well as Denis Brock, a partner at O'Melveny; and Henry Wheare, a partner at Nixon Peabody CWL, describing them as a "political" faction aligned with the pro-democracy movement.

Ross and Masood have said such claims are untrue. Brock and Wheare couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Two days later, on Aug. 14, the state-controlled People's Daily warned the Law Society to not become like the Bar Association, which has spoken out on contentious issues, including the national security law and was described in the article as a "scurrying rat".

"If you draw a clear line against the anti-China and Hong Kong elements, you will not lose the recognition of the government ... and suddenly collapse," the paper wrote.

The city's leader, Carrie Lam, on Aug. 17 warned that the government might sever ties with the society if it became politicised.

"The concern for me is that human rights law, free expression... and truth are increasingly wrongly considered 'political', and legitimate comment is lost in the black hole of sycophancy," said veteran human rights lawyer and incumbent law society council member Mark Daly.

China's top representative office in Hong Kong did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Since the People's Daily editorial, more than 30 articles, columns and editorials in pro-Beijing media outlets, including Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, have attacked the so-called "liberal" camp, according to a tally by Reuters.

Some of these outlets praised other candidates in a rival "professional" camp, including Justin Yuen, a member of the CPPCC, a Chinese political consultative body; and Careen Wong, who has ties to pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho.

Yuen and Wong didn't respond to a request for comment.

(Deletes reference to city-state in first paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Junius Ho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Hong Kong Government#Law Society Council#Eastweek#O Melveny#Nixon Peabody Cwl#The Law Society#The Bar Association#The People S Daily#Cppcc#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

Human Rights Group urges world to remember victims of China

Beijing [China] September 1 (ANI): Human rights group while marking the 'International Day of the Disappeared' urged the world to remember the people who became the victim of China's 'enforced disappearance'. These victims include monks and nuns, writers, artists, farmers, community leaders, students, and other intellectuals, from the Tibetan and...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Seven Hong Kong democracy activists were sentenced on Wednesday to up to 16 months in jail for their role in an unauthorised assembly at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and inciting others to take...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China stocks gain as policy easing expectations rise; Hong Kong up

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday after factory activity data raised hopes of an easing in policy, with consumer staples, real estate, financials and infrastructure sectors leading the gains. The CSI300 index rose 1.8% to 4,890.14 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Presidential ElectionLaw.com

Liberals Trounced in Hong Kong Law Society Council Elections

Hong Kong Law Society’s council member election results have been revealed, with liberal candidates all losing out. Winning by a wide margin were Jingtian & Gongcheng partner Jimmy Chan, Mayer Brown partner Tom Fu, Deacons partner Justin Yuen, Addleshaw Goddard partner Ronald Sum and incumbent Careen Wong. All five campaigned on the importance of professionalism and warned of losing self-regulatory power should the Law Society become overly politicised.
WorldPosted by
WRAL News

Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said they plan to amend a film censorship law to forbid screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security. The proposed changes to Hong Kong’s Film Censorship Ordinance would step up censorship of movies in the semi-autonomous city, expanding an ongoing crackdown on political dissent that has led to the closure of various pro-democracy organizations and the arrests of dozens of activists.
Public HealthVoice of America

Thousands Leaving Hong Kong, Teachers Quit Amid Security Law and Pandemic

BANGKOK - Hong Kong has seen an alarming reduction in its population over the last 12 months, as people leave in the wake of the pandemic and the city’s political turmoil. According to data released by the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong’s population has declined by 1.2%, equating to 89,200 people. It’s the biggest decrease in Hong Kong’s population in 60 years, AFP reported.
PoliticsVoice of America

National Security Law Seen Threatening Hong Kong’s Financial Role

HONG KONG - Implementation of last year’s highly contentious national security law could cost Hong Kong its international luster as a financial hub, experts have told VOA. More than 130 residents, activists, politicians, journalists and others have been arrested under the law despite the government’s initial promise the law would not affect ordinary citizens.
ChinaMacdaily News

Chinese Communist Party cracks down on private sector handling of data

China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on private sector handling of data. The Associated Press:. The law would impose some of the world’s strictest controls on private sector...
Chinamix929.com

Beijing delays vote on extending anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong -SCMP

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s top legislature has postponed a vote on extending an anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post said on Friday, as global banks and other financial institutions fret over the impact it could have on their operations. Beijing was expected to formally approve...
Foreign Policywearebreakingnews.com

China Attacks US For Receiving Refugees From Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) – China’s foreign ministry on Friday attacked the United States for its offer to give Hong Kong people temporary shelter, calling it a “vain attempt to stigmatize” the semi-autonomous city and China’s central government. The day before, US President Joe Biden announced the offer in response to Beijing’s...
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple applied list of terms censored in China to Taiwan & Hong Kong

Apple has reportedly exported a list of censored words and terms meant for engraving requests in mainland China to regions like Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to a new investigation. The investigation, published by Citizen Lab Wednesday, focused on a word list meant to stop specific terms from being engraved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy