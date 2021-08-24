Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

How to ask an angry ex about returning your stuff

By JANN BLACKSTONE
Derrick
 9 days ago

Q. After three years together, my ex and I broke up four months ago. I was so mad that I didn't take anything except my car, which was mine before I moved in. He still lives in the house, has my sofa and has all my pots and pans and I'm the one who cooks! He also still has hundreds of dollars in kitchen utensils and spices. The dust has settled, and I want my stuff, but I'm afraid to ask. I left very unexpectedly, and he was really angry. What's good ex-etiquette?

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
RelationshipsParents Magazine

How to Ask Relatives Not to Talk About Your Child's Body

It can be tough to know what to do when relatives comment on your child's size or eating habits. Here's how to navigate those moments and ask them to stay away from body-related talk. I open the door to frantic hellos from my parents, who I haven't seen in several...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fox News

Breaking up or getting divorced? How to remove your ex from your digital life

You get married or move in together, and your lives are tied in countless ways: a mortgage, the power bill, and your relationship status on social media sites. Then it ends, and you're left with a lot of heartache and a lot of work. It's bad enough thinking about everything strangers know about you. Tap or click for the steps to do a thorough background check on yourself, so you know what others can dig up.
KidsTODAY.com

How to keep your kids safe if you’re returning to the office

NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with advice on how to keep your kids safe if you’re returning to the office in the fall. She says vaccinated parents of unvaccinated kids should consider wearing masks indoors and while commuting.Aug. 24, 2021.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Millionaire mother-of-two left stunned after eight-year-old daughter begs her to 'stop working constantly' and do the school run more often as they swap lives with a family-of-five who live on £100 per week on Rich House Poor House

A workaholic mother-of-two realised she was not spending enough time with her daughters after swapping houses and budget with a skint family in Buckinghamshire. Kelly Filistad, the CEO of a successful digital marketing company based in Buckinghamshire, appears on Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House tonight as she describes struggling to juggle work life with family life.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You See This Inside Any Business Right Now, Leave Immediately, Experts Say

For a fleeting moment, it felt to many as though the COVID-19 pandemic was reaching its end and bringing all of its changes to daily life with it. Unfortunately, the rise of the Delta variant has forced some health departments to revive public health measures such as mask mandates or social distancing rules to keep people safe. But according to experts, there's at least one precaution that might actually be creating a dangerous situation inside your favorite local business.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My twin sister’s new boyfriend is constantly around and it’s too much

The problem…“I am in a situation where advice is greatly needed, especially from a non-biased source. My identical twin sister and I have been living together for a year. We usually spend a lot of time together, such as cooking, watching tv, going out for dinner or drinks, etc. Where I need help is, she recently got a new boyfriend and they have been together for a month.“He has stayed over at our place every single night since then, and I feel like my privacy is being invaded. When he is around, she acts like I don’t exist. They are...
Colorado StateBored Panda

27 Of The Dumbest Things That Pretty Smart People Have Done

My dad is the smartest person I (and anyone who knows him) know and once when we were kids he tried to make us laugh by sticking peas in his nostrils and ended up accidentally snorting them up into his nasal passages. Best part: he’s an ear, nose, and throat surgeon. One of the best in the region I can still hear him pleading with my mother to take them out because he couldn’t face his colleagues with peas up his nose that he voluntarily put there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy