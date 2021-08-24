How to ask an angry ex about returning your stuff

Q. After three years together, my ex and I broke up four months ago. I was so mad that I didn't take anything except my car, which was mine before I moved in. He still lives in the house, has my sofa and has all my pots and pans and I'm the one who cooks! He also still has hundreds of dollars in kitchen utensils and spices. The dust has settled, and I want my stuff, but I'm afraid to ask. I left very unexpectedly, and he was really angry. What's good ex-etiquette?