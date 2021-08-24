Follow The Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail In Mississippi Through An Old Choctaw Town

There are so many great sites along the Natchez Trace Parkway that it’s easy to overlook a few. One spot that you don’t want to miss is the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. Just like the rest of the Natchez Trace, the 10-mile trail is steeped in beauty AND history.

Located in Ridgeland, the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail is a 10-mile paved path that runs through historic Choctaw homelands.

Also known as the Natchez Trace Multi-Use Trail, it follows the Natchez Trace Parkway, stretching from milepost 95.8 to milepost 105.6.

Lined with trees, flowers, and wildlife, the trail is a favorite of walkers, joggers, bikers, and nature lovers.

Several points of interest, such as the Parkway Information Cabin, dot the trail.

The trail comes to an end at the Barnett Reservoir Overlook, where you'll be met with informative signage and...

...panoramic views.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when trekking along the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. For starters, it’s open daily from sunrise to sunset.

It should also be noted that the trail has some gradual slopes, which is something to keep in mind, especially when traveling with kids or the elderly.

Lastly, it's a great visit year-round since the scenery changes throughout the seasons.

The trail is named in honor of the Choctaw town Chisha Foka, present-day Jackson. Chisha Foka literally translates to “among the post oaks.”At the cabin, which is located at milepost 102.4, you can stock up on maps and brochures as well learn about Choctaw history and culture. (If the cabin is closed when you visit, you can still grab a map from the kiosk in the parking lot.)

For more information, call (662) 680-4014 . You can also visit the National Park Service website .

So, did you know about this trail? Ever stretched your legs along this trail? If so, what’d you think? Know of another trail that’s brimming with beauty and history? Tell us!

