It is derby time on Lake Ontario with the start of the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, as well as the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby on Aug. 20. The LOC ends Labor Day and has a $25,000 grand prize. Check out loc.org for details. The Odyssey, which ends Sept. 5, has seven species categories, kids are free, and everything is being run off a new Fishing Chaos app that will allow you to take pictures and measure fish, as well as keep a leaderboard. Check out fishodyssey.net or the Fish Odyssey Facebook page. On Lake Erie, the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge will be held out of Dunkirk with Big Fish Friday this Friday and the main event Saturday. Check out innovative-outdoors.com for more info.