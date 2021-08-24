At the parks
LITTLE PINE — On Friday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m., join the naturalist at Little Pine State Park to “Hike the Lake Shore Trail.” There will be a discussion about the flora and fauna seen along the trail as well as the history of the area. There will also be a look into trail information and etiquette. Please wear hiking boots. All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate. Program may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC Guidelines. Meet at the beginning of Lake Shore Trail (top of dam).www.lockhaven.com
