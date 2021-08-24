Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

At the parks

Lockhaven Express
 9 days ago

LITTLE PINE — On Friday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m., join the naturalist at Little Pine State Park to “Hike the Lake Shore Trail.” There will be a discussion about the flora and fauna seen along the trail as well as the history of the area. There will also be a look into trail information and etiquette. Please wear hiking boots. All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate. Program may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC Guidelines. Meet at the beginning of Lake Shore Trail (top of dam).

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Etiquette#Hiking Boots#Little Pine State Park#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Cell PhonesKIMT

Trees, tech unite with new "Tree ID Trail" at Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Leaf lovers rejoice - The City of Rochester is bridging nature and technology with a new mobile experience at Silver Lake Park. The "Tree ID Trail" is a lakeside loop allowing environmental explorers to learn about 35 different tree species within the park. Walkers can use their...
Damariscotta, MElcnme.com

On the Trail

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Directions: From Main Street in Damariscotta, turn south onto School Street. Drive 0.3 miles and turn left onto Piper Mill Road. Drive 0.3 mile and there will be a small parking area for about 2-3 cars on the left on a sharp corner. Castner Creek Community...
Lynchburg, VAaltavistajournal.com

Lynchburg Parks & Rec to host "Movies at the Park"

On August 27 Lynchburg Parks & Recreation will be hosting a "Movies at the Park" in Riverside Park, an outdoor event where Lynchburg residents can catch a movie under the stars with their family and friends. The event will officially begin seating at 6 p.m., with the movie airing at sunset, around 8 p.m.
Lake Havasu City, AZriverscenemagazine.com

Parks and Recreation Announce Band Lineup For Concerts In The Park

This year, Concerts in the Park will be a special part of the 50th anniversary of the reconstruction and dedication of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City. The Parks and Recreation Department has announced the band lineup for Concerts in the Park, which is hosted by Lake Havasu Firefighter Charities and Barley Brothers. The concerts will take place in October at London Bridge Beach from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free to the public and please bring your own seating.
Lifestylevisitfairfieldcounty.org

After Dark In The Park at Clear Creek Metro Park

Visit Clear Creek Metro Park on Saturday, August 27 to enjoy live nocturnal animals from Ohio Wildlife Center, a campfire, and an opportunity to discover the amazing world of moths. Meet at the Barnebey Hambleton Picnic Area at 7:30 p.m. to experience Clear Creek after dark!. Learn more about this...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Hale Park, and Wenatchee FIDO dog park in particular

Recently the city of Wenatchee made some great upgrades to Hale Park. It is much more user friendly with nice grass, a nice little playground for children and a nice skatepark for the older kids and adults. There are restrooms and water fountains. A little further down the trail, past...
Lifestylewataugaonline.com

Valle Crucis Park to Hold Annual Park Auction

The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its 37th annual Park auction beginning on Saturday, September 4. This much-anticipated event will be held in an online format, giving Park supporters the chance to view and bid on items for a full week, from 9:00 am on September 4 through noon (12:00 EDT) on Sunday, September 12. Watch the Park’s Facebook and Instagram pages for previews of auction items. Supporters can access the auction site and bidding platform via the Park website: vallecrucispark.org.
Illinois Stateilikeillinois.com

Park of the Month: Illinois Caverns

After being closed for a decade, Illinois Caverns State Natural Area is back open to the public. Located in Monroe County, this underground wonder includes an impressive array of cave formations like stalactites, stalagmites and more. Illinois Caverns is the only commercially operated cave in Illinois. It originally opened in...
TravelThrillist

This National Park Is Testing Reservations & Parking Fees

America's National Parks draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park is among the most popular, yet it's free to enter. That won't be changing any time soon, but visitors should expect to pay up to park. The National Park Service (NPS) revealed that...
Musicparentmap.com

Jazz in the Park at The Lodge at St. Edward State Park

In continued appreciation of community support, we invite our friends and neighbors to a free outdoor summer concert series to kick off our music program at The Lodge at St. Edward State Park. Please join us for our new live music series Jazz in the Park. Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Cedar Park, TXnewsradioklbj.com

Cedar Park Breaks Ground on Lakeline Park

Officials with the City of Cedar Park has officially broken ground on the new Lakeline Park. Located on 200 acres of parkland in southern end of the city, Lakeline Park will be the largest City of Cedar Park-owned park. Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale said, “You can’t really have a great...
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Human Kinetics Park, Champaign

As Year of the Park continues, we will be documenting every park in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy, Champaign County Forest Preserves, along with other odds and ends between July 2020 and more like August or September 2021. You can see what has been covered thus far by clicking here. If you have suggestions or ideas or feedback, feel free to contact us at info@smilepolitely.com.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

We Are All Parking Wrong In Parking Lots

Ever park in a parking lot, between the lines, and when you come back to try to get into your car, someone has parked so close to your driver's door, it's a pain to get your door open and get in. We don't want to ding our car door, or the other car either. And the whole thing reminds us that we're not as thin as we once were. The Covid 15 might actually be even more.
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Monarch Park opening in the Village of Creekside Park

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township is pleased to announce the addition of its 151st park, Monarch Park, located in the Village of Creekside Park at 6 Mariposa Woods Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77375. With 151 parks and its approach used to manage a diverse parks and recreation system,...
AccidentsSan Francisco Chronicle

Dixie Fire forces Lassen Volcanic National Park to close

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. An emergency closure was issued Thursday for Lassen Volcanic National Park as the Dixie Fire rampaged northward and ignited forest on the east side of the park. The shutdown “ensures firefighters have unimpeded access to...
Cottonwood, AZSignalsAZ

Riverfront Park Closed Due to Flooding

The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. Due to recent rainfall, the Verde River and other waterways within the region have experienced flooding. As a result of this flooding, water has overflowed into the city’s Riverfront Park area. Currently, the disc golf...
Liberty, MOnewspressnow.com

Liberty Parks seeks volunteers for park clean-ups

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Recreation is looking for individuals and groups to pick up litter in more than 500 acres of parkland and along 10 miles of trails within the city limits of Liberty, according to the parks website. LPR will provide trash bags to all volunteers and ask...

Comments / 0

Community Policy