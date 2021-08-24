Briqpay raises €2 million in seed round

The integration makes stand-up meetings more productive, inclusive and fun. Spinach, currently developing an integration for Zoom Apps aimed at helping distributed teams be more effective, today announced $2.75M in pre-seed funding led by Cardumen Capital with participation from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Tuesday Capital, Liron Petrushka (seed investor in LendingClub, Zillow, Next Insurance), Yoni Assia (eToro Founder & CEO) and other investors. Now available in private beta, Spinach helps remote teams boost productivity of their virtual stand-up meetings. Early adopters can join the waitlist here.