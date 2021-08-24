Cancel
Business

Briqpay raises €2 million in seed round

 9 days ago

It’s been almost a year since Briqpay announced the launch of their B2B checkout solution together with the closing of a pre-seed round of €606K. Today the company is announcing the closing of a seed round co-led by partners from eEquity, Mantle Advise, and the previous backer Keith Richman’s fund, 31 Atlantic with participation from Christian Leone (Luxor Capital - CEO and Founder), Charlie Chanaratsopon (Boosted Commerce - Founder) with others.

Keith Richman
