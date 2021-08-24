Cancel
IDenfy to provide ID verification services for Monneo

finextra.com
 9 days ago

The team at iDenfy is proud to announce their new partnership with Monneo; a digital banking service for corporate and eCommerce clients. iDenfy will now be providing identity verification services for Monneo to ensure the safety and security of clients who will be utilizing Monneo’s platform for online transactions. Since...

www.finextra.com

Business
pymnts

Mumbai-Based Fino Payments Bank Eyes Reverse Merger Holding Company

Fino Payments Bank is contemplating merging with its holding company, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a Monday (Aug. 30) CNBC report. The possible reverse merger comes on the heels of RBI’s authorization for the reverse merger of two small finance banks, Equitas and Ujjivan.
Technologyfinextra.com

Bank of the Bahamas selects Newgen to streamline processes

Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, announced that Bank of the Bahamas Limited has implemented Newgen’s banking solutions to automate its online account opening, retail lending origination, commercial lending, and collections processes. The Bahamian bank will leverage Newgen’s connected banking offerings to bridge operational silos, digitize paper-based...
Electronicsfinextra.com

Thames Technology launches a range of wearable devices linked to payment cards

Launched by Thames Technology, PayCard+ combines a traditional payment card with a piece of stylish wearable payment technology such as a ring, wristband, or key fob. Contactless payment methods have been growing in popularity over the past 10 years and even more so during the pandemic. This payment method is likely to continue to grow in popularity following the planned £100 contactless limit increase in October.
Businessfinextra.com

Bawag chooses SIA to manage payment cards in Austria

BAWAG P.S.K., one of the largest banks in Austria with 2.3 million customers, has selected SIA, a leading European hi-tech company in payment services and infrastructures, controlled by CDP Equity, as the technology partner for the management and processing of the credit and prepaid cards portfolio issued by BAWAG P.S.K., easybank and PayLife.
TechnologyItproportal

Ideal traits of a web hosting service provider

When it comes to the selection of web hosting providers, there are plenty of things to be considered, and reliability is one of the biggest issues these days. It's just not about the pricing part, since hosting plays a crucial role in e-commerce businesses, and even small downtimes can cause heavy damages to online stores.
Technologyfinextra.com

Adyen debuts machine learning fraud detection tool

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today launched Score. The company is first-to-market with a machine learning driven solution on a single platform for signaling irregular activity and monitoring platform compliance. By leveraging data insights analyzing the platform merchant's data and flagging unusual platform user behavior, Score helps Adyen's merchants prevent misuse of the platform. As Score provides insights via a broad set of risk signals, the feature is of significant support for platform merchants' compliance procedures. By improving effectiveness and reducing time spent on platform user security reviews, Score increases operational scalability for platforms.
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
Economy
pymnts

FIs Must De-Clutter Online Banking to Enable Fast, Fluid Transactions Clients Demand

Customers today are demanding more compelling user experiences from their banks. “They’re demanding more access, they’re demanding higher levels of performance,” Fastly Director of Serverless Support Strategy Austin Spires told PYMNTS in an interview. And crafting those new experiences requires technology that is efficient and responsive, helping financial institutions (FIs)...
Retailthepaypers.com

Fomo Pay secures licences to operate 3 more services

Fomo Pay, a Singapore-based payment service provider, has obtained Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) licences to operate 3 more regulated activities. Starting from September 2021, merchants will be able to leverage Fomo Pay's services to accept and process payment transactions. Fomo Pay will also be able to carry out local money transfer services in Singapore for its clients, as well as facilitate transactions with digital payment tokens, including cryptocurrency and the central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Businessfinextra.com

Spend and procurement platform PayEm emerges from stealth with $27m in funding

PayEm, the global spend and procurement platform for high-growth and multinational organizations today announces $27M in funding. The $27M consists of a $7M seed funding round led by Pitango First and NFX with participation by LocalGlobe and Fresh Fund, followed by a $20M Series A led by Glilot+, the early growth fund of Glilot Capital Partners. The company has demonstrated hyper-growth in Q2’21, growing its total portfolio value by 4x, generating millions of dollars in revenue.
Environmentfinextra.com

Worldline partners ecolytiq on CO2 footprint calculation service

Payments outfit equensWorldline has joined forces with Berlin-based fintech ecolytiq to help European banks provide their customers with data on their environmental footprints. Ecolytiq's 'Sustainability-as-a-Service' offering uses payment transaction data to "positively influence" banking customers’ behaviour by raising awareness around their CO2 footprint. The startup is now working to offer...
Economyfinextra.com

Capitalise raises £10m to launch integrated credit protection service

Capitalise.com, a digital ‘super platform’ that allows accountants and their SME clients to access capital with a suite of credit and risk tools, has raised £10 million from Experian, QED Investors, Gauss Ventures, Hambro Perks and Post Finance. The investment will support the launch of Capital Reports, an entirely new,...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Evervault scores PCI DSS compliance

Evervault, a company building simplified encryption infrastructure for developers, today announced it has successfully achieved compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which mandates how payment card data is secured and maintained. Enhancing its already rigorous security standards with this new certification, Evervault is equipped to...
Businessthepaypers.com

BaaS provider Finaptic chooses Acuant for onboarding services

Acuant, a global Trusted Identity Platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, has teamed up with Finaptic, a Canada-based end-to-end, white-label Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. Finaptic will use Acuant’s fully automated technology for Onboarding with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Document Verification to meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulation and compliance standards....
Softwarefinextra.com

Sensibill and Freeagent collaborate to provide accounting services to SMEs

Sensibill, the only customer data platform that enriches SKU-level data specifically for the financial services industry, and FreeAgent, provider of cloud accounting software for small businesses and accountants, announced their partnership today, supporting more than 110,000 business customers to better manage their business expenses. The two award-winning companies will help small businesses and accountants automate and organize their finances, accounting, and taxes.
Businesschannele2e.com

Government Services Provider Two Six Technologies Acquires Trusted Concepts Inc

National security services provider Two Six Technologies has acquired Trusted Concepts Inc, a provider of software engineering, cyber and advanced analytics solutions for the intelligence community. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 526 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
Economythepaypers.com

SUNRATE, Trustana to provide settlement services in APAC

Asia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has partnered with B2B trade platform Trustana to provide settlement services for Asia Pacific’s food trade industry. With the agri-food sector contributing USD 717 billion to economies across Southeast Asia, there reportedly is a massive opportunity for businesses and fintechs around the world to tap into the industry. This explosive growth, coupled with developments in the B2B trade space, has enabled both companies to come together to deliver a solution for Trustana’s customers. With SUNRATE’s payment services, Trustana will be able to offer their global clientele access to a safe and convenient settlement gateway.
Personal Financeinforisktoday.com

Financial Service versus Fraud – the Battle Continues

Where there is money and people, cyber crime isn’t usually far behind, and this was exacerbated in 2020 when financial institutions (FIs) were knocked sideways by the pandemic. Business processes were significantly disrupted by office closures and the need to adapt back-end IT systems, while remote workers were targeted with information-stealing malware, ransomware and other serious cyber threats. On top of this their customers were callously targeted by fraudsters as the crisis forced people online more than ever before. This fast became apparent during our ongoing conversations with our customers. However, to understand the sheer scale of the problem, we conducted a survey of 902 FIs and 2,000 consumers in the US and UK to get a clear view of the current, post-COVID, threat landscape.

