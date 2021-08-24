Cancel
Marietta, OH

John D. Seyler Sr.

Marietta Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn D. Seyler Sr., 73, of Wilmington, NC, earned his wings on July 12, 2021. John was born in Parkersburg, WV to Robert M. and Anna Katherine (Smith) Seyler on June 14, 1948. John was a 1966 graduate of Marietta High School. He worked for Marietta Wholesale before going into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John received the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge with Bar, and Good Conduct Medal. He was a MSL repair parts SPG partsman (P-V1). John worked with J.C. Penney for a few years and then Price Brothers Press Pipe Company (pipes under water) for 7 years before moving back to Marietta, Ohio. He worked 22 years for Forma Scientific (now Thermo Fisher).

