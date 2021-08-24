What is Student Government, who is in it

On Aug. 24, Yeshiva University’s Faculty Council passed a resolution by a 12-2 vote calling for YU to mandate masks in all “indoor interactions.” Just five days later, on Sunday, Aug. 29, all undergraduate students, faculty and staff received an email from the university in which a “temporary mask mandate for all academic and administrative buildings” was imposed. This was a sudden reversal of masking policies that were set forth months ago and constantly reinforced by members of the administration in emails to the student body and in conversations with student leaders. While the reasons for this sudden reversal were not outlined in the email, it can be assumed that the Faculty Council vote was a driving force behind the change — an assumption further supported by the fact the mandate does not apply to residence halls.