Man bailed after Katie Price assault arrest

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former model and TV personality Katie Price has been released on police bail. Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital on Monday morning after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, near Stansted Airport, Essex Police said. The 32-year-old man was also arrested...

Celebrities
