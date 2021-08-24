Cancel
Investigation of Nazi uranium could help stop modern nuclear smuggling

By Matthew Sparkes
New Scientist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA method to prove the origin of uranium cubes believed to have been salvaged from the Nazi atomic bomb programme could help law enforcement investigate illegal trafficking of nuclear material. The Nazis had two nuclear weapons programmes during the second world war. Some 1200 cubes of uranium were created, and...

