Investigation of Nazi uranium could help stop modern nuclear smuggling

I know you guys love Mexican meat. It's pretty obvious because you keep getting caught trying to smuggle it across the border from Juarez. In the case of a 20-year-old United States citizen who lives in El Paso, he didn't even try to hide it that well. He tried to make it across the border with what a Customs and Border Protection officer thought was meat products hidden in the back of his vehicle. When he gave the officer what is called a negative declaration for meat, yikes, the officer decided to send him on ahead for a secondary inspection for meat.