NWA fishing report

Capt. Mike says it’s a good time to fish at night. The water is very warm and fishing after dark can be a big improvement over days. Some fishing pals took a trip Friday evening and, working creek mouths from the Anclote River to the Cotee River, landed a number of reds and snook. The nearly full moon helped the bite, as the brighter the moon the easier it is for predator fish to spot bait. Capt. Mike did some personal fishing over the weekend, making a trip to 200 feet of water west of Clearwater. The big catch was a 40-inch gag grouper, but he and fishing mates landed a few mahi and tripletail that were hanging around a floating branch. They also boated some lane snapper, as well as mangrove snapper up to 7 pounds. They saw no dead fish or signs of red tide. Once beyond 10 miles offshore, the water was crystal clear.