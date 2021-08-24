Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

NWA fishing report

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly birds, real early birds, are catching striped bass. Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said prime striper fishing time is from the wee hours of morning, long before daylight, until just after sunrise. Best fishing is in the Beaver Dam area with brood minnows. Walleye fishing...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Trout Fishing#Fishing Line#Nwa#Rogers#Nightcrawler#Southtown Sporting Goods#Beaver Dam Store#Hook Line And Sinker#Poa#Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
carolinasportsman.com

Cooper River fishing report: crappie and bass

Gamefish are chasing juvenile menhaden on the Cooper River. The crappie bite surprised Capt. Joe Dennis of Capt. J. Hook Charters and his charter anglers last week on the Cooper River, and they’re still biting strong. Dennis said he initially found the slabs somewhat by accident. He’s stayed on them ever since.
Beaufort, SCcarolinasportsman.com

Lowcountry, S.C. fishing report for mid-August

Redfish are at top of the list in mid-August fishing report. The inshore fishing report continues to be good in the Beaufort, S.C. area. Redfish are making up the majority of the catches for most anglers, and they are biting a variety of baits and lures. Trout are also taking the same baits and lures, but on a smaller scale.
Billings, MTMissoulian

Fishing report: Last week's rainfall was a welcome relief for anglers

BILLINGS — The rainfall much of the region received last week, coupled with the cooler weather, helped to decrease water temperatures in many rivers and reservoirs. As a result, some of the water was discolored, but the temporary staining was worth it as the rains brought much-needed moisture. With cooler...
Hobbieskiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lake Fishing Picking Up

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
Billings, MTravallirepublic.com

Fishing report: Bighorn, Blackfoot fishing well as fall-like weather arrives

BILLINGS — Anglers have welcomed the cooler temperatures, and fishing conditions have generally improved in recent weeks. But as fall approaches, anglers should remember the weather could change from the time they begin fishing to when the last cast is made. It would be wise to throw an extra coat in the car before venturing out, and bring that jacket with you if you are hiking into the backcountry to fish. Lower water flows on some rivers can also make for longer float trips than earlier in the summer.
Lake Hamilton, ARArkansas Online

Downed trees and one injury reported after Hot Springs thunderstorm

HOT SPRINGS -- About 1,800 Entergy Arkansas Inc. customers were without service after a severe thunderstorm moved through Garland County, with several reports of damage and at least one injury in the Lake Hamilton area Wednesday afternoon. Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said most of the damage in the county...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Habitat recovery: AGFC to change green tree water management

Beginning this year, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will substantially change water management practices on green tree reservoirs within its wildlife management areas. Green tree reservoirs are low-elevation areas within 16 wildlife management areas that are managed specifically to provide habitat for migrating ducks in the fall and winter. They comprise a mere fraction of bottomland forest habitat that existed before most of the Mississippi River Alluvial Plain was drained and cleared for agriculture in the 20th century. In its original form, that habitat was the central feature of the Mississippi Flyway.
EnvironmentArkansas Online

Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.
Newton County, ARArkansas Online

Missing hiker in Ozark National Forest found, sheriff says

A hiker missing since Monday near Hawksbill Crag in the Ozark National Forest of Newton County has been found alive and well, authorities said Wednesday. Theresa Beshara-Cox went for a hike about 5:30 a.m. Monday, said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. She didn't return by Monday afternoon as expected, according...
Rogers, ARArkansas Online

Pick Up Where You Play cleanup kicks off in Rogers

ROGERS -- Those enjoying nature in Rogers parks this fall are being encouraged to pick up some litter while they're at it. The annual Pick Up Where You Play project kicked off Wednesday at the Railyard Bike Park and will continue through Oct. 31. Eight green bins with instructions, trash...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Outdoor banquet was done right

Despite the looming specter of the coronavirus "delta force," the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation held its annual Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. It was a grand event, too, although banquet organizers said they expected a bigger turnout. Attendance didn't...
Clearwater, FLsuncoastnews.com

The Fishin’ Report: Fishing at night pays off for anglers

Capt. Mike says it’s a good time to fish at night. The water is very warm and fishing after dark can be a big improvement over days. Some fishing pals took a trip Friday evening and, working creek mouths from the Anclote River to the Cotee River, landed a number of reds and snook. The nearly full moon helped the bite, as the brighter the moon the easier it is for predator fish to spot bait. Capt. Mike did some personal fishing over the weekend, making a trip to 200 feet of water west of Clearwater. The big catch was a 40-inch gag grouper, but he and fishing mates landed a few mahi and tripletail that were hanging around a floating branch. They also boated some lane snapper, as well as mangrove snapper up to 7 pounds. They saw no dead fish or signs of red tide. Once beyond 10 miles offshore, the water was crystal clear.
Wave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

Well, apparently bluefin tuna have set up residence and invade the Rockaway Reef on a daily basis. So much so it’s becoming a viable fishery. Tuesday morning, a fleet of boats was seen parked southeast of the reef in pursuit of bluefin. Well, they weren’t disappointed. Several were landed while tuna in mass crashed through bunker schools in a feeding frenzy. A couple of locals from Stella Maris fishing station landed one as did others from Jamacia Bay.
Johnson City Press

The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 9: Jig Fishing

The Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. Rex Pendergrass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy