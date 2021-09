Esrawe is a platform that promotes collaborations between designers and creatives with whom it participates. for this first exhibition, esrawe studio transformed their showroom in mexico into a space that integrates iconic pieces of limited editions. VISSIO, ewe, and héctor esrawe’s own work, as well as high-design furniture from esrawe studio and young designers such as manu bañó are displayed in the space. it also presents a selection of national and international artists in alliance with the arróniz gallery.