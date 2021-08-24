Trevor DTRe Stella Flat Tracker Inching Closer To Reality
We’ve talked about Trevor Motorcycles, and its electric flat tracker concept then dubbed the FTR Stella in considerable detail in April 2020. Born out of the passion of two off-road motorcycle enthusiasts, the DTRe Stella, as it's now being called, was supposed to be unveiled sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, the global pandemic was to last longer than anybody had expected, and inadvertently threw a spanner in the works of this electric machine.www.rideapart.com
