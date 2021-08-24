Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Trevor DTRe Stella Flat Tracker Inching Closer To Reality

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve talked about Trevor Motorcycles, and its electric flat tracker concept then dubbed the FTR Stella in considerable detail in April 2020. Born out of the passion of two off-road motorcycle enthusiasts, the DTRe Stella, as it's now being called, was supposed to be unveiled sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, the global pandemic was to last longer than anybody had expected, and inadvertently threw a spanner in the works of this electric machine.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motorcycles#Canadian#Fasttrack#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Computershackaday.com

Commander X16: A Dreamy 8 Bit Computer Comes Closer To Reality

Imagine the ultimate homage to 1980s 8-bit home computers. It might look like [David Murray] aka The 8-Bit Guy’s Commander X16. As a core group of geeks, hackers, and developers age, we yearn for the computers of our youth. VIC-20s, Commodore Pets, 64s, 128s, Ataris, Apple IIes, and the list goes on and on. For many of us, our first hands on experience with a computer was with such a machine that is now called “retro”. Sadly, many of these relics are getting more expensive as demand increases and supplies dwindle. Working examples are harder to find, and even those can break down. Original monitors, peripherals, and accessories are also getting scarcer. This is all quite understandable when we consider that some of these classics are over 40 years old.
CarsRideApart

Watch A Custom Honda CB400SS Show You What Greenlaning Is All About

The fine folks at TwinThing Custom Motorcycles are back at it again—or perhaps, they never left. This time, the U.K.-based custom bike builders took on a Honda CB400SS, turning it into a little custom greenlaning wonder in their newest short film. Let’s take a look. What is “greenlaning,” exactly? For...
CarsRideApart

Custom Shop Reimagines BMW R 1250 R As Futuristic Cruiser

Aside from powering heritage models like the R 18 and R nineT, BMW’s boxer platform also includes the R 1250 GS heavyweight ADV and R 1250 R roadster. Unlike the two throwback bikes, however, the 1,250 variants feature the House of Munich’s latest air/liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1,254cc flat-twin with ShiftCam technology.
CarsRideApart

Meet Beretta, A Gorgeous Custom Moto Guzzi V50 From Deus Ex Machina

2021 marks Moto Guzzi’s 100th anniversary, and it’s no surprise that lots of people want to celebrate. Over at Deus ex Machina’s Tokyo shop, custom bike builder Tomoyuki Soeda decided to work some magic on a 1980 Moto Guzzi V50. Did he succeed? See for yourself with his resulting custom build, the Deus Beretta.
BicyclesRideApart

Handlebars Too Heavy? Gazzini Has A Carbon Fiber One Just For You

Gazzini and Thyssenkrupp came together to make this handlebar. Made of sweet carbon fiber, this particular modification weighs only 365 grams which should be enough to satiate your weight reduction desires. Dubbed the Street X, the carbon motorcycle handlebar is only one of the products that Gazzini offers in its...
CarsRideApart

Could The QJ Motor SRT 700 Hint At A Future Benelli ADV Bike?

We all know that the adventure bike segment has seen massive growth in recent years. The influx of new and exciting models has brought the performance and price of otherwise premium and expensive adventure motorcycles to the masses. One such company which has been doing exceptionally well with its middleweight adventure tourer is Benelli.
BicyclesRideApart

This Rad E-Bike Has Been Handcrafted From Wood

The advancement of technology not only opens up possibilities for a greener, more sustainable future. It also gives creative minds the opportunity to express themselves on a whole new level. We’ve seen a whole lot of concepts when it comes to electric two-wheelers—from extremely futuristic concepts like the Husqvarna Devil S, to down-to-earth machines for the everyday commuter like the Ola S1.
CarsRideApart

Yamaha Wants To Put A Boxer Engine In The Sky

Yamaha unveils a new concept at the 2021 Japan Drone Expo involving a horizontally opposed engine. The event was held at Makuhari Messe in the Chiba Prefecture and took place from June 14 to 16, 2021 where unmanned aerial and underwater drones were showcased at this event. While Yamaha is...
CarsRideApart

Royal Enfield Launches A New Era With The 2022 Classic 350

When Royal Enfield introduced the Classic 350 and Classic 500 platforms in 2008, it took the modern-classic segment by storm. Inspired by the 1948 Model G2, Enfield’s first motorcycle with rear suspension, the throwback standard bike captured the charm of yesteryear while delivering modern convenience with disc brakes and fuel injection.
CarsCNET

BMW Motorrad's slick electric bike concept targets mobility for the open-minded

Electric bikes and scooters seem to be having their moment around the world. Maybe not so much in the US, but the segment is certainly heating up. This is BMW Motorrad's interpretation of a segment-bending vehicle, however, and it's called the CE 02. The machine isn't exactly a scooter, but it's not a motorcycle at all. Instead, it looks to balance a little bit of everything.
BicyclesRideApart

MSC Moto Launches New Steering Dampers For Enduro Bikes

Steering dampers are a popular upgrade on high-performance sportbikes and street bikes. In fact, some premium machines such as the Kawasaki ZX-10RR and Ducati Streetfighter V4 S come outfitted with a steering damper from the factory. Now, you may be wondering, what exactly does a steering damper do? Well, as the name suggests, it’s meant to dampen sudden inputs into your steering which could cause head-shake or a tank-slapper.
Carsgmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
CarsRideApart

2022 Honda Africa Twin And Africa Twin Adventure Sports Storm Europe

On August 27, 2021, Honda officially launched the 2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports in Europe. The changes are small, but as ever, the sense of adventure is as big as any rider wants to make it. Let’s take a look. The 2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin now...
CarsRideApart

Should BMW Consider Making A GS-Styled Adventure Scooter?

Here in the back half of 2021, we haven’t quite reached the point where adventure-styled scooters are the norm. The Honda X-ADV notwithstanding, most other scooters—even in the maxi-scooter class—aren't 750cc giants. Still, Honda brought out the ADV 150, Kymco introduced the DT X360, and Yamaha launched the tough-looking little BW’S in fairly recent time. It’s a micro-niche, but it’s growing.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Chases the TRX

It's not lost on Ford that the F-150 Raptor needs to up its game to keep pace with its new crosstown rival, the highly impressive and far more powerful Ram 1500 TRX. As we learned from a 2020 Raptor SuperCrew's comparison-test defeat against that big 702-hp Ram, it's time for the Blue Oval's beast to get serious. But before it can bulk up the engine room with an upcoming V-8-powered Raptor R variant, the standard truck needs to make better use of the 450 horses it has. Think of the updated 2021 F-150 Raptor as the first strike of Ford's counterattack.
Buying CarsTrendHunter.com

Three-in-One Vehicle Designs

The changing nature of the modern consumer lifestyle is seeing many seek out ways to maintain their fast-paced schedule without missing a beat, which is what the conceptual Canoo Anyroad vehicle is designed to help with. Designed by Jerrick Chow, the vehicle is characterized by its hybrid design that would...
LifestyleRideApart

Royal Enfield Teams With Belstaff For Limited Edition Gear Collection

Royal Enfield is celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2021 and it’s invited a few friends to the party to help celebrate. On August 24, 2021, the world’s longest continually-operating motorcycle manufacturer announced its collaboration with Belstaff, the legendary British rugged clothing specialist that’s been creating quality gear since 1924. Belstaff’s...
CarsRideApart

KTM Officially Tease Its New RC Sportbike

Last time, KTM “accidentally” showed the RC 390 to the world. Now, however, the brand is slowly rolling out official teaser material—with no air quotes. On KTM’s Instagram page, a very shaky on-track video is shown, with the bike’s full frontal view on display along with a few other details.
CarsRideApart

Fantic Rolls Out XE 125 Six Days 40th Anniversary Edition

In 1981, FIM rebranded the International Six Days Trials (ISDT) as the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). Held at Italy’s Isola d'Elba, the competition still promised the most grueling off-road conditions. After winning the ISDT in West Germany and France in 1979 and 1980, respectively, Italian enduro rider Gualtiero Brissoni wanted to retain his title on home soil.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SlimeVR virtual reality full body tracker passes funding goal

The affordable 360° virtual reality full body tracker SlimeVR has successfully raised its grant pledge goal via Crowd Supply thanks to over 700 backers with still 41 days remaining allowing its developers to make the jump from concept into small-scale production. Virtual reality developers, gamers and enthusiasts can use the full body tracker to add further immersion to their games thanks to a set of sensors and software offering a 360° solution for full-body tracking solution for virtual reality. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the sensors and software used to create the VR tracker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy