Hip Hop and R&B producer extraordinaire Chucky Thompson has passed away. On Monday (Aug. 9), Young Guru broke the tragic news and paid homage to the hit producer. “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote on his Instagram handle alongside photo of him and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”