Now in stores: c’t data protect 2021

The privacy of citizens is currently under attack like it has not been for a long time: Western states, for example, want to eavesdrop on highly private messenger conversations with controversial laws and regulations regardless of the occasion. The right to anonymous communication is (again) up for discussion. And in all of this, corporations should act as compliant helpers. Microsoft and Google have long been scanning customer content by machine, and now even Apple, which always presents itself as a privacy company, is following suit.