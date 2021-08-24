Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 1 (ANI): After Taliban's "victory" in Afghanistan, al Qaeda posted a congratulatory message in which it called for "armed jihad" to "liberate Palestine, Islamic Magreb, Somalia, Yemen and Kashmir from the enemies of Islam."The US-designated terror group then said that just as Afghanistan was "liberated", Palestine should be "liberated from Zionist occupation and the Islamic Maghreb from French occupation," while also liberating "the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir and the rest of the Islamic lands from the clutches of the enemies of Islam."The message was distributed online by 'As Sahab', the media arm of al Qaeda, in both Arabic and English just hours after the last American soldier left Kabul, reported FDD's Long War Journal, an American news website.