News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and entered into an At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as sales agent and/or principal ("Stifel"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time to or through Stifel, up to 3,000,000 shares (the "Shares") of its common stock through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program").